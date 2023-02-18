Chelsea, Newcastle, and other clubs pay tribute to Christian Atsu

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – A host of clubs, among which Christian Atsu featured, have expressed condolences to his family and friends following his demise.

The 31-year-old Ghana international was confirmed dead after his body was found under rubble, 12 days after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023, and claimed more than 40, 000 lives.

English Premiership side Chelsea, one of the clubs Atsu played for, wrote on Twitter: “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Newcastle United, a former club of the player in the English Premiership back in 2017, wrote on Twitter: “We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes.

“A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff, and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian.”

Manchester City, the defending English Premier League champions, wrote on Twitter: “The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with Christain Atsu’s family and friends, and everyone affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria”.

Some Ghanaian clubs, including Asante Kotoko, have also expressed sadness at the death of the Ghanaian footballer.

The club wrote on Twitter: “Everyone at Asante Kotoko is saddened by the demise of Christian Atsu. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the football fraternity.

Hearts of Oak also lamented the footballer’s death on Twitter, writing, “Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left in our hearts.”

“The Phobian family sympathises with the Atsu family. Rest in Peace.”

GNA

