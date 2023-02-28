Five envoys present credentials to President Akufo-Addo

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday received credentials from envoys of five countries, including Canada and New Zealand, at separate ceremonies at the Jubilee House, Accra.

Those who presented their credentials were Jean Matho Dore, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea; Mohammed Shahdat Hossain, High Commissioner of Bangladesh; Martine Moreau, Canadian High Commissioner; Michel Ian Upton, New Zealand High Commissioner; and the Mauritanian High Commissioner, Mohamed Abdellahi Khattra.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the new envoys on their appointment and assured them of Ghana’s continued support to further strengthen bilateral relations with their respective countries.

He stated that Ghana was ready to engage in various cooperation that would be mutually beneficial to both parties and assured the envoys of the support of the country in the discharge of their duties and also wished them a successful tour of duty.

Mr Jean Matho Dore of Guinea recalled the long-standing relations between Ghana and his country, dating back to the pre-independence era.

He hoped the two countries would work together to enhance relations, and suggested a joint cooperation committee to strengthen ties between both nations.

The Canadian High Commissioner Martine Moreau who also recalled the excellent relations between Ghana and Canada said both nations shared standard views on a lot of values including democracy, the rule of law and peace and security.

She praised the leadership role that Ghana played to reinforce security regionally and internationally and pledged to work to deepen the already strong ties between the two countries.

The rest of the envoys called for closer cooperation between their countries and Ghana and assured they would work to enhance their relations with Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

