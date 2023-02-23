Five dead and 48 missing in China mine accident 

Shenzen, Feb. 23, (dpa/GNA) - Five people have died in a serious mine accident in northern China and 48 are missing, the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

Six people have been rescued alive from the coal mine in Inner Mongolia, which partially collapsed on Wednesday.

Around 900 rescue workers rushed to the scene of the accident. However, the state news agency Xinhua reported that another “massive landslide” then occurred at the mine, meaning rescue work could only be resumed on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for everything to be done to save the workers.

Serious mining accidents are relatively common in China, with inadequate safety precautions often the cause.

