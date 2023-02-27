First-year students at Cape Coast Senior High Schools report

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Feb 27, GNA – First-year students, who gained admissions to various Senior High Schools (SHS) in Cape Coast, reported to their respective schools on Monday as directed by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

As early as 0530 hours and by 0900 hours the schools were already choked with cars, chop boxes, trunks, mattresses and other items as students arrived in droves in the company of their guardians.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) went on a tour of some selected schools and observed that students had queued to finalise their admission process which commenced online on a dedicated portal.

The processes included verification of data, allocation of accommodations and inspection of items directed in their prospectus.

At the Mfantsipim School, registration stations had been created according to programmes in the assembly hall and selected classrooms with numerous registration desks to speed up the process.

Rev Ebenezer Aidoo, the Headmaster of the School, indicated that 1,080 students had been admitted to the school as of Monday, February 27.

Of the number, he said 60 per cent were science, 25 per cent for General Arts, 10 per cent technical students and the remaining five per cent in the Visual Arts class.

He said the registration process had been smooth due to the arrangements they made and that nothing untoward had happened so far.

This week, he indicated, would be dedicated for the orientation of students and lessons would start in earnest from Monday, March 6.

The atmosphere at the St Augustine’s College was no different as students and relatives joined queues under designated tents to be registered.

The verification desk was virtually empty when the GNA arrived at the school and Mr Henry Arthur Gyan, the headmaster, attributed the smoothness of the process to the online portal that was accessed before reopening and the cooperation of parents.

He said the school admitted a total of 735 students with 60 per cent being General and Agricultural Science students while 20 per cent each will read Business and General Arts.

“We have not encountered any challenge, report or complaint of any form,” he said, indicating that the school was prepared to start serious lessons from Tuesday, February 28.

He assured parents that their wards were in safe hands and urged them to “have a peaceful mind and concentrate on their work.”

Rev William Abban, executive member of the school’s Parents Association, expressed the association’s commitment to ensure that the students were sound and comfortable.

Some parents who spoke to the GNA hailed the school for the seamless process.

“There were no challenges at all. We were received nicely, and the process was smooth,” Mr Frederick Appiah, a parent said.

Mr Promise Asamoah, a guardian, expressed delight with the process which he said was quick; adding that they had been directed to go for their houses.

The situations at the Adisadel College and Holy Child schools saw similar processes and environments with elated students patiently waiting to be admitted to their dormitories.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

