Everton mourn the passing of former player Christian Atsu

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – English Premiership side Everton has expressed condolences to the family and friends of Christian Atsu, who has passed on.



The 31-year-old player was confirmed dead after his body was found 12 days after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



Everton, one of the clubs Atsu played for during the 2014-15 season, has mourned the passing of the dribbling gem.



“We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month.



“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at the Hatayspor, and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives,” Everton posted on social media.



The Ghanaian international has had an illustrious club career, having featured for Chelsea, Newcastle, Al-Raed, Vitesse Rio Ave, Malaga, and Porto, with his last team being Hatayspor.



He made 65 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring nine goals.

