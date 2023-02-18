Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitating transportation of Atsu’s body to Ghana

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has stated that Ghana’s Embassy in Turkey is currently facilitating the transfer of Christian Atsu’s body back to Ghana for burial.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian international’s body was found under the rubble at his apartment on Saturday morning, after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

A statement issued by the Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said officials of the Embassy in Turkey together with his family were present at the site where his body was recovered.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has received the unfortunate news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble of his apartment following the earthquake that struck Turkey on 6th February, 2023.

“This comes after almost 12 days of tortuous searching by the rescue team… The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.

“Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences. The Embassy is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Turkiye to have the body transported back to Ghana for burial. The public will be updated on further developments,” the statement said.

The former Chelsea, Newcastle, and Porto winger had an illustrious career at both club and country and was adjudged the best player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations playing for the Ghana’s Black Stars.

GNA

