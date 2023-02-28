Engage professionals to manage social media platforms – Women entrepreneurs urged 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – Women entrepreneurs who engage in social media marketing have been advised to employ the services of professionals to effectively manage their online marketing platforms.

Ms Priscilla Paulina Tettegah, a Software Engineer and Social Media Marketing Expert, said that would ensure that content posted reflected the objectives of the business.

Some entrepreneurs who managed their own social media platforms often operated those platforms as personal accounts, hence unable to thoroughly examine the impact of their contents.

Ms Tettegah gave the advice at a workshop in Accra, organised by the OpenLabs Ghana, an information technology institution, to train budding women entrepreneurs on social media marketing and bookkeeping.

Participants were taken through effective customer engagement on social media; content creation; post boosting; monetisation of content, and bookkeeping methods, among other topics.

She urged entrepreneurs to devote time to manage their social media accounts and constantly engage customers to keep their pages active.

“If you know you do not have enough time, build social media teams, who would be responsible for reviewing content before it is posted,” she said.

Ms Tettegah encouraged small and medium enterprises to offer customers an opportunity to review their products and services by sharing experiences on their platforms.

The feedback, she said, would help the business to identify its challenges and improve upon them to achieve customer satisfaction.

“Do not be bothered about negative contents and don’t argue with your customers on the page if you disagree with their reviews,” she said.

It is estimated that 8.2 million Ghanaians use social media, with each user operating six social media accounts on the average.

Mr Augustine Effah Danso, the Head of Training and Development, OpenLabs, said the institution recognised social media as an important marketing tool, hence its decision to hold the training in accordance with the company’s women empowerment in I.T. mandate.

He said the training would be replicated on all its campuses to benefit more women in the host communities.

Mr Asadullah, the Regional Sales Head, OpenLabs Ghana, said it was important to empower young women, who had set up their own enterprises, with the requisite skills to grow their enterprises and create employment for others.

“This training will enlighten them about social media platforms, which has become an important marketing platform. We believe that through this, we will support them with ideas to build successful businesses,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

