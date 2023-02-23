EC to brief Parliament on Draft Public Elections Regulations, 2023 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) will today, brief Parliament’s Committee of the Whole on the Draft Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2023, and the status of the ECOWAS Identification Card Registration (Ghana Card).

This was advertised on page 29 of the February 23, edition of the Order Paper of the House.

The Constitutional Instrument (CI), which the EC is seeking to lay before the House will empower the electoral body to use the Ghana Card as the sole identification document for the registration of qualified Ghanaian voters.

The CI is geared towards the conduct of the 2023 District Assemblies Election and other future elections.

GNA

