Dadieso Zongo gets new market  

By Alex Baah Boadi

Dadieso (WN/R), Feb. 2, GNA – Residents of Dadieso Zongo in the Western North Region have been handed a new market to facilitate trade and other economic activities in the area.

Mr Frederick Addy, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Suaman Constituency, supported the construction of the market.

He said he was poised to support his people, despite losing the election, and that he intended to do more as and when the need arose.

Mr Philip Kwabena Boahen, the Suaman District Chief Executive (DCE), commended Mr Addy for his continuous assistance to the District Assembly.

He mentioned the construction of a market at Karlo Dadieso, another one and community a centre at Adiepena, among other projects, as some of the infrastructure development by Mr Addy for the Assembly.

The DCE urged the residents and traditional authorities to support the MP in his pursuits for more developmental projects for the area.

He cautioned residents building on government lands to desist from the act as the law would catch up with them.

Mr Theodore Madjito, the Assembly Member of Nana Bulu Electoral Area, said his area had no market, hence the residents would also benefit from the Dadieso Zongo market to improve on the local economy.

The market women commended Mr Addy for the project.

GNA

