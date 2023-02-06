Couple in alleged shoplifting incident nearly lynched

Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), Feb 6, GNA – A couple, engaged in alleged shoplifting at Kasoa in the Awutu-Senya-East Municipality, were nearly lynched on Monday at CP, a suburb of Kasoa.

The husband and wife, in their 40s, were caught in the act of shoplifting.

Their modus operandi was that the couple arranged with a motorbike rider and while one person engaged the vendor in an attempt to buy something, the other lifted valuable items such as mobile phones and passed it on to the rider.

However, on Monday, luck eluded the couple, as they were nabbed and nearly lynched, but were rescued by the Kasoa Divisional patrol team and sent to the Police station for questioning.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

