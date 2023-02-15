Community Water Sanitation Agency to abstract water from Volta Lake for supply to Krachi community 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb 15, GNA – The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) is considering abstracting water from the Volta Lake for treatment and supply to the Kete Krachi community and its environs to improve water supply in the long term.

This was made known by Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, who added that in the short term, plans were underway to construct a 100m³ Reinforced Concrete Tank to supply water to the High grounds at a cost of GH¢488, 442.96.

Madam Dapaah said this on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday in her response to a question by Ms Helen Adjoa Ntoso, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi West.

The MP asked the Minister whether the Ministry had any plans to tap water from the Volta Lake to give the people of Krachi a regular flow of water.

According to the sector minister, the main source of potable water for the people of Kete-Krachi was four high-yielding boreholes with enough yield to meet the current water demand in the community.

“Mr Speaker, one of the key technical challenges with water supply in the community is the intermittent power supply from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) that greatly affects the water systems’ production.

“Additionally, most consumers are owing to the water system. As of the end of December 2022, residents owed a total of GH¢475,472 in water bills making it difficult to manage the water system,” she said.

Madam Dapaah also told Parliament that the staff of CWSA were also constantly threatened by some groups in the community, alleged to be claiming ownership of the existing water system.

GNA

