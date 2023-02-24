Children call on government, stakeholders to end child marriages  

By Solomon Gumah

Damongo, Feb 24, GNA – The West Gonja Municipal Child Parliament in the Savannah Region has called on government and other stakeholders to demonstrate more commitment towards ending child marriage in the country.

It called for enforcement of laws and implementation of policies to ensure that children remained in school to complete their education.

Members of the West Gonja Municipal Child Parliament made the call during their sitting at Damongo organised by World Vision Ghana, and the Vision Fund Ghana.

The sitting offered the children the opportunity to debate and discuss child marriages and its consequences on the holistic growth and development of children.

The debate focused on whether or not parents should be blamed for child marriages in their communities.

The debate was witnessed by Board Members of World Vision Ghana, who were in the region to get first hand information on the operations of World Vision Ghana in the area.

Miss Mawadatu Naziru, Majority Leader, West Gonja Municipal Child Parliament said, “Child marriage is a multifaceted challenge in our communities, which requires a multifaceted approach to address it.”

Miss Issahaku Rashidatu, Member of the Minority Caucus of the West Gonja Municipal Child Parliament, expressed the need for parents not to succumb to societal pressure to give out their daughters for early marriages as it denied them education.

Mr Francis Gumah, Northern Regional Operations Manager, World Vision Ghana, expressed the need for communal support to enhance growth of children since they were the most vulnerable members of society.

Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, Savannah Regional Minister, whose address was read on his behalf, commended World Vision Ghana and partners for the initiative, saying it had provided the platform for the children to adopt the culture of patriotic leadership, which was necessary for national development.

GNA

