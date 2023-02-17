Childhood cancer survival rate still very low in Ghana

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA – Childhood cancer survival rate in Ghana is still very low with only three to four cases out of ten likely to survive treatment.

Dr. Emmanuella Amoako, a Paediatric Oncology Fellow at the Kor-le Bu Teaching Hospital, has said.

Dr. Amoako said blood transfusion remained an important aspect of supportive care in the treatment of childhood cancers, however, the shortage of blood to support patients affected their treatment success.

She said: “Usually, apart from giving children medication for cancer treatment, one of the backbone of cancer treatment is supportive care.

“Some of the medications cause their blood to come down and some cancers such as leukaemia and lymphoma require enough transfusion. ”

Dr. Amoako, who is also the Executive Secretary of the Childhood Cancer Society of Ghana, said this at a blood donation exercise organised by the paediatric Oncology Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in conjunction with the National Blood Service to mark the International Childhood Cancer Day.

“Our challenge is that we don’t have people who donate blood as often for these children. So sometimes we go in search of blood at various facilities, which cause delay in treatment and sometimes, death…”

She said, childhood cancer should be everyone’s business because children were the future leaders.

“Worldwide, about 400,000 children get cancer before their 15th birthday. And in Ghana, we extrapolate that about 1500 children could have cancer every year. Unfortunately, we don’t see all these 1500 children and for the few who even make it to hospital, they report too late to be able to do anything. ”

She said treatment and cure were positive when cases were presented early.

Dr. Harry Akoto, Acting Director of Medical Services, KBTH, noted that the exercise was not just about donating blood but saving the lives of children with cancers in dire need and encouraged Ghanaians to help save the lives of innocent children.

“Childhood cancer is a rare form of cancer that affects children. It can be very devastating to these children. We need dedicated people to donate blood to save these children because without treatment it becomes nearly impossible.

“You can still come and donate blood for some of these children because we do not have enough blood in our stores, and any drop of blood that is given out would help save a child”, he said.

Dr. Dilys John-Teye, Acting Director of the Southern Zonal Blood Centre of the National Blood Service, commended the institutions for coming on board to support blood donation to mark Valentine Day.

She said due to the necessity of blood, it was important to donate frequently and consistently, adding that the gesture should not only be occasional.

“Blood has a shelf life of 35 days and if donation is not done frequently, we might have nothing to serve our clients and could increase mortality rate. We need blood daily and on a regular basis. I encourage Ghanaians or persons living in Ghana, from 17 to 60 years old to donate every four months so that we have enough blood for patients, including children who are under cancer treatment. ”

GNA

