Bulgarian President Congratulates Graduating Young Doctors

Sofia, Feb 21 (BTA/GNA) – President Rumen Radev congratulated young doctors who received their graduation diplomas on Tuesday. At a ceremony at the Medical University in Sofia (MU Sofia), the President said: “Without up-to-date, innovative and high-quality health care, we cannot achieve any important national goal. Creating a doctor is a real mission.” The President noted that MU Sofia is an indisputable leader in this context. He expressed his deep respect for all those who have dedicated their lives to such a difficult profession in the most complex area of knowledge – medicine, which requires unwavering faith in humans and kind-heartedness.

MU Sofia Rector Lachezar Traikov congratulated the students who received university degrees. He said the medical profession requires dedication and responsibility. “You should protect human health and dignity,” Traikov urged.

The Dean of the Medical Faculty of Sofia University, Dimitar Bulanov, said that only doctors with a heart can turn a hospital into a healing place. “You should show humaneness, high expertise in medical treatment, stamina and compassion,” Bulanov said. He sees a growing number of young doctors choosing to stay and work in Bulgaria.

The ceremony was attended by foreign ambassadors, Bulgarian government ministers, MPs, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova and Bulgarian Medical Association Board Chairman Ivan Madzharov. A total of 751 medical students, including 293 Bulgarians, received graduation diplomas. The total included 107 young people who graduated with honours. Two students, Ailin Feizulova and Zhana Adib Saad, won the Golden Hippocrates Award for top academic achievement.

BTA/GNA

