Bulgarian Deputy Agriculture Minister Expects Surge in Demand for Fish Products in Coming Years

Sofia, Feb. 28 (BTA/GNA) – Deputy Agriculture Minister Georgi Sabev expects a surge in demand for fish products in the coming years as they can be a good substitute for other protein sources. He was among the participants in a roundtable on the quality and safety of fish products in Bulgaria, which was held on Wednesday at the BTA’s National Club in Sofia.

He cited official statistics showing that Bulgaria is one of the countries that consume the least fish, but he believes that the figures do not reflect reality.

“Every year there are 100,000 fishing tickets for amateurs. We are not really at the bottom,” Sabev added. “Bulgaria has traditions in the production of various foods, and history shows that fish products have been present in the diets of Bulgarians for a long time: fish, crabs, mussels.”

Fish products are talked about less and less, whether because they do not enter the standard consumer basket or because they are thought of only on St Nicholas Day, stated the chairman of the Association “For affordable and quality food”, Andrey Vеlchev. “We want to remind that despite the surge in food prices, see food is affordable and of high quality,” he pointed out.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

