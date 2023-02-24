Britain announces new Russia sanctions on equipment, executives 

London, Feb. 24, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) - Britain has imposed an export ban on every piece of equipment Russia has been found using on the battlefield in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced on Friday.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the internationally co-ordinated package of sanctions includes aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic components that can be used by the Russian military industrial complex.

The UK is also sanctioning senior executives at the Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom, as well as bosses at Russia’s two largest defence companies and four banks.

Mr Cleverly said: “Ukrainians are turning the tide on Russia but they cannot do it alone. That is why we must do more to help Ukraine win.”

“Today we are sanctioning the elites who run Putin’s key industries and committing to prohibit the export to Russia of every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield.”

GNA

