Bono NHIA mobilises GHC7,386,686.96 in 2022

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Feb. 28, GNA – The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Bono Region mobilized GhC7,386,686.96 representing 72 per cent of its annual revenue mobilization target of GhC10,220,919.70 for 2022, Mr Joseph Mensah the Regional Director has announced.

Speaking at the Authority’s 2022 end-of-year performance review meeting attended by district managers and senior management staff at the regional Directorate on Tuesday in Sunyani, Mr Mensah said 60 per cent of NHIA offices in the districts also exceeded their 2022 annual targets.

He announced the region topped the Universal Health Coverage league table with 80.8 per cent population coverage within the year under review.

Mr. Mensah mentioned other successes by the region to include setting up committees at the regional and district levels to fight co-payment, exceeding of indigent enrollment target and introduction of E-renewal, E-claims and ‘‘the my NHIS app” in the area of information communication technology.

He stated irrespective of the strides made, the Directorate was bedeviled with challenges regarding inadequate logistics and the prevalence of co-payment in some health facilities leading to clients’ loss of interest in the scheme.

Mr Mensah said to strive further for perfection as an institution to attain greater accomplishments this year and in the years ahead, the Directorate sought to encourage the linkage of the NHIA and NIA cards while ensuring constant visits to provide sites by the co-payment prevention committee.

He added the Directorate would be making regular stakeholder engagements and reviews of activities at the district offices, sensitize the public on the “my NHIS app” and the activation of monitoring and evaluation supervisors for effective monitoring.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

