Bono NHIA hits 99.6 per cent annual enrolment target in 2022

Sunyani, Feb. 28, GNA – The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Bono Region recorded 1,001,435 representing 99.6 percent of its annual enrolment target of 1,005,735 for its 2022 operational year.

Mr Joseph Mensah, the Regional Director disclosed this when he addressee the Directorate’s 2022 end-of-year performance review meeting on Tuesday in Sunyani, indicating the enrolment included fresh registration, renewal, indigents, pregnant women, children and prisoners.

The meeting was attended by district managers of the NHIA and senior management staff at Directorate.

He added that claims payment improved significantly during the year under review, as the Authority had reimbursed most of its “credentialed health providers” up to August 2022.

Mr. Mensah stated the Authority had increased the tariffs and medicines in July to meet the market conditions at the time, adding it was therefore going to clamp down on copayment going on in some health facilities.

He announced the NHIA’s partnership with Nsuatreman Football Club (FC) based in Nsuatre in the Sunyani West Municipality enabled the Scheme to attend nine of Nsuatreman FC’s home matches to register and renew patrons’ Identification Cards for free, adding that exercise led to the registration of 1,496 people.

Mr. Mensah said however, that those achievements werepossible notwithstanding challenges such as inadequate logistics, the prevalence of co-payment in some health facilities leading to clients’ loss of interest in scheme.

