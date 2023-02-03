BB Menson returns with entertaining radio programme ‘Night Train’ 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 03, GNA – One of Ghana’s experienced radio presenters, Betrand Bannerman Menson, known in the media industry as BB Menson the “Virus” is back with his controversial and entertaining late-night programme “Night Train”.

The Thursday night show would be on radio Gold 90.5fm with some interesting segments like the departing points and destination, Wano pa asem, Marley mode for the sheroes and heroes, newspaper review for the next day’s papers, Ex Pee’s cross over and many more.

This new wave promises to be packed with more exciting, thrilling, and educative sessions with loads of controversies as the experienced radio host seeks to create a new vibe with the award-winning show.

BB Menson last sat behind the microphone 13 years ago with a radio record of being on air for 20 hours, 20 minutes and 20 seconds to mark the 20th Anniversary of Radio Gold.

To many, the experienced radio presenter might have lost his usual style of presentation which got Ghanaians stay glued to their radio sets listening to the rants of BB Menson back in the days.

BB has however urged his fans to stay calm and anticipate for something bigger every Thursday evening.

GNA

