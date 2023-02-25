AMECO admits more females for 2022/2023 academic year 

By Caleb Kuleke

Amedzope (V/R), Feb. 24, GNA- For the first time in the history of the Evangelical Presbyterian College at Amedzope in the Ho West District of the Volta region, the College has admitted more females than males.

The College admitted a total of 216 first-year students and women, and out of this number, 103 are males and 113 are females.

Dr Dickson Tsey, Principal of the College, speaking at the 16th matriculation of the College said, it was a deliberate decision to admit more females to give meaning to the institution’s Gender Policy of giving education to women through the Affirmative Action Policy.

He said the College, to have a regional balance, also admitted qualified applicants from all 16 regions of the country except one, for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Dr Sey disclosed that the institution has also introduced a 4-year Early Grade Education programme to fully take off this academic year and that a total of 31 students, comprising seven males and twenty-four females had opted to pursue the course.

The principal said the introduction of the programme was in line with efforts to support the government’s agenda of training more qualified professional teachers for the pre-school in the country.

He congratulated the matriculants on their admission to pursue their academic dream at the College, noting that the matriculation provided an opportunity for the first-year students and women to be officially inducted as junior members into the institution.

Dr Tsey charged the matriculants to take advantage of the serene environment at the institution to realise their dreams and prepare themselves for future careers to help advance the development of the country.

He advised them to avoid engaging in unproductive relationships, and spending ample time on social media and religious activities but to strike the right balance between academic, extra-curricular activities and social life.

The principal asked the first-year students and women to develop skills in critical thinking and analytical and focus on their studies to acquire the necessary knowledge to make them professionals in a refined manner.

He reminded the students of the rules and regulations governing the College and implored them to endeavour to abide by the rules, warning that “we will not hesitate to crack the whip on any student found violating these rules with impunity.

On challenges facing the College, Dr Dickson appealed to the government and benevolent organizations to help the institution construct an ultra-modern auditorium to accommodate the increasing number of students to avoid holding official programmes in the open.

The principal also appealed to the Government to help continue and complete the abandoned four-storey GETFUND hostel project which started in 2012 to enable the College admit more qualified applicants.

Mr Francis Yaw Agbemadi, Volta Regional Director of Education, asked the matriculants to count themselves lucky, see their admission as a privilege and allow themselves to be changed into professional teachers.

The students took the matriculation oath administered by the Secretary of the College, Mr MacLiberty Misrowoda.

