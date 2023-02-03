Ahafo NACOC sensitises more students on drugs   

By Benjamin Akoto

Mim, (A/R), Feb. 03, GNA – The Ahafo Regional Office of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) last year sensitised 3,958 students and pupils on drugs and related issues in the Ahafo Region, Mr Kofi Boateng, the Ahafo Regional Commander of the Commission has said.

The beneficiaries comprise 2,420 students in four Senior High Schools and 1,052 in five Junior High Schools as well as 486 in eight Upper Primary schools in the region.

Mr Boateng, in a report copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said drug education was in line with the Drug Demand Reduction Activities (DDRA) of the commission.

The DDRA is aimed at sensitising pupils and students against hard drugs.

It said the office also sensitissed eight Faith-based organisations, which benefited 742 worshippers.

It explained that in 2021, 3,293 students in 14 schools and 468 worshippers also benefited from the sensitisation exercise, saying market sensitisation carried out by the commission in the region achieved significant impacts.

“Drugs sensitisation and education were very successful in the schools, and we commend teachers for their collaboration and support,” the report stated.

GNA

