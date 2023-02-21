630 people with various eye conditions benefit from free screening exercise

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, Feb. 21, GNA – The Suncity Outreach Medical Team, a group of medical officers, have organised free eye screening exercise for residents in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions to know their various eye conditions.

About 630 people benefited from the exercise, dubbed “operation restore your sight” which was held at the Kwatire Poly Clinic in the Municipality.

A total of 130 of the beneficiaries, diagnosed with various eye problems, were scheduled to undergo free surgeries.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Ransford Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer Sunyani-based Suncity FM, and a member of the group, said 103 of the beneficiaries were diagnosed of cataract, 10 of them pterygium and four prosthesis.

Professor Stephen Tabiri, the Dean of School of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Development Studies (UDS), who led the team, told the GNA that 20 of the beneficiaries who had mild cases were provided with medicated glasses, while 20 others were also put on medication.

He thanked other members of the team and the sponsors for a successful exercise, saying another exercise would be organised for the benefit of more people.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

