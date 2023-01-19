Zenith Bank Ghana still holds custodian license- SEC

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says Zenith Bank Ghana Limited continues to hold a custodian license issued by SEC under the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

The Commission said although it (Zenith) voluntarily ceased its Trustee services for Unit Trust Schemes in 2022, the Bank remained an active operator in the Ghanaian Securities market and banking industry.

The Commission said this in a statement after an earlier release, which it said had been misinterpreted by sections of the public.

GNA

