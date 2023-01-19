Black Sherif pays medical bills for nursing mothers at Greater Accra Regional Hospital  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 19, GNA – Young Ghanaian musician, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, popularly known as Black Sherif, has paid medical bills of some nursing mothers at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

This follows the inability of some new mothers to pay their bills after discharge, and the visit of the young musician ensured their bills were taken care of.

The “Kweku the Traveler” hit maker also supported these mothers with food, drinks and toiletaries.

An Instagram post shared by the Greater Accra Regional Hospital said: “The hospital administration is grateful to him for his gesture”.

In the picture shared on instagram, Black Sherif stood with about ten mothers with their babies.

Black Sherif has become a household name in Ghana and other countries due to his dynamic style of doing music.

Black Sherif has been in the limelight as his music career elevated after his song “First Sermon”, had over 10 million streams on all music platforms.

GNA

