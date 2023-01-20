Wizkid reveals tour with Davido  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA – Famous Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known by his stage name Wizkid has revealedd that he will be embarking on a tour with Davido.

The music tour with Davido would commence immediately after his ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Tour (MLLE).

Wizkid made this known on a post shared on his instagram story on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The post said: “After my MLLE tour!! Davido and I going on tour!! Save your coins! I no one hear pim!!”.

He urged all his music lovers to prepare and save money to avoid being taken aback by his tour.

Wizkid started singing at the age of eleven and started his musical journey since 2001.

Wizkid has both local and international exposure, which has paved way for African music at large.

He has received multiple awards and has collaborated with many American artistes including Chris Brown, Drake, Major Lazer, Justin Bieber, among others.

GNA

