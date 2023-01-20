Sarkodie lands feature with legendary reggae Bob Marley 

By Philemon Kwarteng

Accra, Jan 20. GNA – Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has been featured on the remix of legendary Bob Marley’s “Stir It Up” song.

The song “Stir It Up” was originally sung by the late Bob Marley and The Wailers and was part of the “Catch a Fire” album released in 1978.

The multiple-award-winning Ghanaian rapper has been featured on the latest, which would be available on all music platforms on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Announcing the release of his new feature, Sarkodie said that the new feature was one of the biggest moments in his music career and his life as a whole.

“What a way to kickstart this year, Definitely one of the highest moments in my career and life,” he said.

He went on to thank his team and the Marley family for the incredible opportunity to feature such a legendary figure in the world music industry.

“Big shouts to the team at Island Records and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project by the legend; such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong,” he continued.

Several other artistes from around the world have had the opportunity over the years to do a cover of the song.

Fans of Sarkodie have expressed joy over the song and are in great anticipation for its release.

