Black Sherif’s “The Villain I Never Was” Adjudged The Most Streamed Album On Boomplay Ghana 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA – Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif’s debut album “The Villain I Never Was” has been adjudged the most streamed album on Boomplay Ghana.

After it was released on November 6, 2022, the project has charted number one till date with over 200 million streams on the platform.

The 21-year-old talented artist released “MONEY”, “CRY FOR ME”, and “DESTINY” in 2020, which gained him some traction online.

Later, he dropped “MONEY” (remix), ADEA KYE, ANKONAM and garnered huge buzz on Boomplay across several countries.

He successfully headlined his own shows both in the UK and Ghana and gave out a stellar performance on the 25th “MOBO Awards” grand stage at the OVO arena in Wembley, UK.

He has gain attention of the diaspora and has made African trap and drill songs a hit in European countries.

