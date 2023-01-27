WHO trains women health leaders to improve health outcomes in Ghana 

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – The World Health Organisation (WHO) has organised a training programme to strengthen the capacity of women health leaders to help deliver a more robust health system in Ghana.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the training formed part of the Health Workforce Programme, and supported by the United Kingdom Government through the Department of Health and Social Care (UK-DHSC).

It said women health leaders played a vital role in building the resilience of communities and health systems and provided critical leadership at all levels of the health sector to deliver a health system that responded to the needs of the population.

The training was part of a four-months WHO Pathways to Leadership for Health Transformation Programme, to enhance the capacity of health leaders to lead the transformation agenda of the health sector.

It said the training, initially designed for the WHO workforce, had since been extended to WHO member countries in response to the request by health ministers at the 70th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa.

The all-female group of trainees was the third cohort of health leaders to receive the leadership training in Ghana and was in fulfilment of the Ministry of Health’s agenda of 60 per cent allocation of the training opportunity to women, it stated.

It explained that the Leadership for Health Transformation aimed to provide the required high-level leadership and strategic support to senior leaders in the health sector to enable them to transform health outcomes in their countries.

Dr Francis Kasolo, WHO Representative to Ghana, in an address said: “Stereotypes continue to impact the growth and influence of women health leaders, resulting in a leadership gap.

“This training will position our women health leaders to make the greatest difference in addressing health sector challenges and transforming the health system.”

Participating women health leaders, at the training recounted how the programme had enhanced their capacity to deploy their strongest skills and a state-of-the-art understanding of what it took to manage available resources to achieve Ghana’s strategic health priorities.

“From this transformational leadership training, my path to becoming a strategic leader is clear. I have learnt how I can create an environment that will enhance team performance,” said Dr. Shirley Owusu-Ofori, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Blood Service.

“I am going to institutionalise mentorship and support for team members as that is an effective way to get the best out of them,” she added.

Dr Gifty Amugi, the Deputy Director Public Health for the Western Region, said “The lesson here is clear. We must build an appreciative leadership character to motivate health workers to deliver the best service.

“This is what is going to guide my operations at the Western Regional Health Directorate.”

The participants also pledged their commitment to use the knowledge from the training to groom the next generation of leaders.

“This training has truly been transformational for me,” stated Mrs. Vivian Addo Cobbiah, Deputy Chief Executive, Operations for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

“I have been equipped with the perfect guide to build an effective team and groom the next generation of leaders for the health sector. ”

Since 2021, a total of 81 senior health managers in three cohorts, have benefited from the Leadership for Health Transformation Programme.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

