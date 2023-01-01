We will experience God’s faithfulness this year – Archbishop Agyinasare 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Jan.1, GNA- Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of the Perez Chapel International, says the citizenry will experience the “faithfulness of God” this year.

Delivering a sermon at the Church’s 31st December Night Service, he described the year 2022 as an eventful year and urged the people not to “hold onto the past” and to trust in God that this year would be better.

“The Year 2022 was very eventful with issues like the Russia-Ukraine war, floods, natural disasters in part of Pakistan, and there were demonstrations and uprisings, global economic crises, depreciation of the Cedi against the Dollar, and economic hardships.

“But in the midst of all, this God kept his Word… I’m here to announce to you that 2023 will be our year of God’s faithfulness,” Archbishop Agyinasare said.

The year 2022 was described by many as a “difficult year” characterised by continuous hikes in prices of goods, high cost of living, and general economic hardship.

The year-on-year inflation rate rose sharply to 50.3 per cent in November 2022, up from 40.4 per cent the previous month on the back of rising food, water, and transport costs.

The Government has engaged the International Monetary Fund for Balance of Payment Support –and a Staff Level Agreement has been reached with the Fund for a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility.

Archbishop Agyinasare urged believers who had lost their jobs as a result of the economic challenges to be hopeful that God would “restore their loss” this year.

“In the face of the national and global shaking that many are experiencing, we need an establishment. Those who lost their businesses get ready because the Lord is ready to establish you,” he said.

He added: “God will restore what you have lost. You won’t weep about the past; you will laugh at the future. The fact that you fell one time doesn’t mean that you were knocked out.”

Archbishop Agyinasare urged Christians to continue to serve God and demonstrate their love for Him through their deeds and service to the Church.

He encouraged Christians to “obey the voice of God” and do God’s will to experience His faithfulness in all aspects of their lives.

“God will be faithful to you but you also have to respond for His faithfulness to manifest in our lives,” Archbishop Agyinasare said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

