2023: Christians must invest in work of God 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Jan. 01, GNA-The Reverend Father Anthony Asare, the Parish Priest, St Anne and Joachim, Teshie, has admonished Christians to invest their time, energy, and resources in the work of God to succeed in life.

“No investment under the Sun is more protected than relying on God. If you put your trust in humanity, you will be disappointed,” he said.

Speaking in a sermon at a watch night mass in Accra, Rev Fr. Asare urged the Catholic faithful to be prayerful to stand the test of any temptation in their endeavours.

He encouraged all to give thanks to God and show appreciation for the blessings and love bestowed on humanity, irrespective of any challenges in the year 2022.

“We have journeyed throughout the year, and it is time to appreciate the works of God through thanksgiving,” he said.

Rev Fr Asare said in the book of Luke 17 that when Jesus cured the ten lepers, only one leper returned to show appreciation for the gesture.

“In every stage of our lives, we have deceived God with our promises, but God has been merciful to us,” he said.

He said the outbreak of COVID-19 had placed everything on standstill and that it was time for Christians to support the work of God for a better future.

