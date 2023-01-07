We are ready to maintain peace in Volta and Oti — Lt. Col. Appiah

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Jan. 7, GNA- Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sarpong Appiah, Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, has assured the people of the Volta and Oti Regions of their readiness to ensure peace and security in the regions.

He said his outfit, in collaboration with other security services, would continue to conduct internal security operations to disrupt criminal activities that threatened the peace and security in the regions.

Lt. Col. Appiah was speaking at West African Soldiers Social Activity (WASSA) organised by the Regiment to reflect on activities of the past year and thanked God for his protection, grace and mercy for successful year.

He commended the personnel of the Regiment for their unflinching support, vigilance and high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties and keeping the region peaceful.

The Commanding Officer charged the officers and soldiers to avoid complacency in any form, continue to be disciplined, professional and effective in the discharge of their duties.

Lt. Col. Appiah commended the media and the Regional Coordinating Council for the continuous support and was optimistic that the Regiment would continue to enjoy such support from all for effective discharge of its mandate.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commended personnel of the Regiment for their sterling performance in executing their mandate in maintaining and improving the relative peace and stability in the region.

The Minister said the Volta Regional Coordinating Council was ready and would continue to support the 66 Artillery Regiment in the discharge of its mandate to the fullest.

He called for intensive intelligence gathering and collaboration among all the Security Agencies in the region

to suppress any threats that might be posed by elements that might try to destabilise the current peace and security.

Dr. Letsa assured the people of the Volta Region that the Government was committed to keeping all the citizens safe and called for support for the Government and the security services to maintain the peace of the country.

The Minister said the Regiment demonstrated to be the torchbearer of any forward match in fighting the threats of potential secessionist attacks and that of terrorists in the country and the region.

He said the swift response of the 66 Artillery Regiment in the wake of the activities of the secessionist group was highly commendable.

