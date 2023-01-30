Victims of Ayawaso-West-Wuogon shootings need compensation now – Ashie Moore

Accra, Jan 30, GNA – The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has appealed to the government to pay compensation to victims of the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shooting incident.

That, he said would calm them from the trauma they and their families went through four years ago.

Today January 30, marks the fourth anniversary of the shootings during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in Accra.

Expressing his displeasure in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday about the alleged neglect of the victims by the government Hon Ashie Moore, said the government had not treated them fairly, particularly after attending to victims of the Ejura incident.

The statement said, various attempts by the lawyers of the victims towards compensation had all fallen on deaf ears.

In the said Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, the NDC withdrew from it following the shooting incident at the polls.

The Emile Short Commission of Inquiry was, among other things mandated to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to the events and associated violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The Commission took testimonies of principal witnesses in the matter including the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George; the Commander of the National Security SWAT team, DSP Samuel Azugu; and the then NDC Parliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

The Commission interviewed over 20 other witnesses and persons of interest over a three-week period.

The commission after its investigation presented its report to the President.

The Emile Short Commission, among other things, recommended that victims of the violence should be paid compensation for the harm they suffered.

GNA

