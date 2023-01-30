New Jersey NDC tasked to work towards winning 2024 polls

By: Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA Special Correspondent, New Jersey, USA

Newark (New Jersey), Jan 30, GNA – Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, the National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged diasporan members of the party to support the party’s campaign to win the 2024 elections.

She said the NDC needed every member of the party on board to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 to make Ghana attractive to the International Community.

Dr Bissiw said this at the launch of a Fund Raising Dinner organised by the New Jersey Branch of the NDC at Newark, New Jersey in the United States.

She said the NDC members in the diaspora were important and recognised as major stakeholders of the party and must therefore foster unity among themselves to make meaningful contributions towards the development of the party and Ghana at large.

This the National Women’s Organiser urged diasporan members of the NDC to propose suggestions and make decisions that will benefit the NDC and also defend the party everywhere both locally and Internationally.

She appealed to all members of the NDC to focus on working hard for the party to take over power from the the NPP.

Dr Bissiw said the NDC was doing all it can to increase its 137 members in Parliament in the coming elections to dominate the legislature and appealed to diasporan members to adopt and support some Constituencies which were handicap with resources.

“Elections are won at the grassroots level and so as a party we must support our grassroot base to defend our interest at the polling level where elections are won.”

Mr Moses Oklu, Vice Chairman of the NDC USA Chapter said the economy of Ghana was in Coma and that it was only diasporans who would be the major contributers to save Ghana economy.

He emphasised on the need to reflect in the Party National executive to win power, improve on the living conditions of Ghanaians and promote development.

GNA

