Takoradi residents laud MP for intervention in water provision

By Seth Danquah

Takoradi, Jan. 27, GNA – Residents of Takoradi in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) have lauded the giant strides and the commitment demonstrated by the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, towards the provision of potable water in the metropolis, in the Takoradi Constituency.

According to them, the MP’s commitment to the provision of water to the constituents has been overwhelming and timely, especially at a time when the metropolis was struggling to get potable water.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that the Member of Parliament who is also the Western Regional Minister has constructed mechanized boreholes in all the electoral areas within the constituency.

In all, 30 mechanized boreholes with poly tanks have been installed within the electoral areas with some having two boreholes.

Some of the beneficiary communities include, Essikafombatam No. 1, 2, and 3, Railway Quarters, New Takoradi Lower and Upper, Amanful, Type C, Cassava Down, Port Quarters, and Adakope, among others.

Madam Ramatu Saleh, a porridge seller and a resident at Cassava Down said the tireless efforts of the Member of Parliament in making sure that the constituents got water at a time when water has been scarce was a step in the right direction.

She said for the timely intervention of the MP, her efforts in getting potable water for her porridge popularly known as “Koko” production would have been difficult since she would have to go too far places to buy water.

She indicated that even where there were no boreholes, the MP has installed poly tanks where water tankers filled them with water to serve the constituents.

Mr Benjamin Arko, Assembly Member for the Essikafombatam Electoral Area told the Ghana News Agency that the Area has benefited tremendously from the initiative, considering the fact that the area was located close to the Central Business District (CBD).

He noted that the initiative was not only serving the communities with water but was also generating income for the Electoral Areas to support their activities.

Mr Arko lauded the decision by the lawmaker to provide potable water for the constituents and said the water from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) was no longer reliable.

However, Mr Arko called on the residents, especially landlords/ladies to support the efforts of the MP by making available spaces deemed fit for the drilling of boreholes.

GNA

