Scrap dealer accused of stealing Meek Mills iPhone granted GHS50,000 bail

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA – Nuhu Sulley, a 33-year-old scrap dealer who allegedly stole American rapper Meek Mills’ iPhone 14 Pro Max during a programme at the Independence Square a couple of weeks ago, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court, Sulley was granted bail in the sum of GHS50,000 with two sureties.

Sulley who is being held on a charge of stealing has pleaded not guilty.

He is expected to reappear on February 6, 2023.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong earlier on narrated that the complainant Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, resides at Abelemkpe, Accra.

The prosecution said on December 29, 2022, the complainant organised a musical show at the independence Square which hosted Meek Mills.

It said at about 8:20 pm, on the same day, while Mills was making his way through the heavy crowd on to the stage, the accused person who was among the crowd, allegedly stole the iPhone 14 Pro Max phone valued GHS22,000 from Mills pocket.

The prosecution said the accused persons after stealing the phone left the scene.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and through intelligence, the phone was tracked and traced to the residence of the accused persons at Madina in Accra.

The prosecution further told the court that Sulley was arrested on December 30, 2022.

During investigations, the accused admitted the offence, the prosecution said.

GNA

