Russia bombards towns across Ukraine

Moscow, January 8, (dpa/GNA) – The military governor of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, has accused the Russian invaders of using incendiary ammunition in bombarding part of the city of Kherson.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, said on his Telegram channel that there were no casualties from the bombardment, which occurred as a unilateral ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin expired at midnight (2100 GMT). The Geneva Convention bans the use of incendiary munitions on civilian targets.

Russian forces fired on several locations, according to the Ukrainian authorities, including the city of Zaporizhzhya and villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person died in Kharkiv during the night attacks.

Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka were hit by missiles in the Donetsk region, with one dying and a further eight injured according to the head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

GNA

