‘Public places at Kadjebi not accessible to PWDs’

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Jan 20, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Kofi Kafui Hodzor, the Kadjebi District Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), has said public places in the district are inaccessible to Persons with Disability (PWDs).

That contravened Section Six of the PWD ACT, 2006 (ACT 715), which state that; “Owners or occupiers of a place to which the public has access shall provide appropriate facilities that make the place accessible to and available for use by a person with disability,” he said.

Mr Hodzor said though accessibility audit was carried out on all public places in the district and report submitted to the duty bearers for action, they were yet to comply.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, he said PWD associations would start dragging the duty bearers to court to ensure compliance with the law.

Meanwhile the Federation had constructed a standard model ram at Kadjebi E.P Central JHS and Kadjebi D/A “A” Primary School to serve as an example.

The District Secretary said there was the need to construct more of such facilities in the old classroom structures to enable teachers and students with disability to access those places with ease.

Mr Hodzor, also an Accessibility Ambassador, said three of them were trained at a workshop in Kumasi on ram construction and, thus, advised the technocrats at the district assemblies to involve them in constructing those facilities when they wanted to put up new structures.

He called on the public to help create awareness on disability issues as no one was immune to disability.

GNA

