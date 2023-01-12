Police commence investigation into the mysterious death of Mother and son  

By Simon Agbovi

Gomoa (C/R), Jan. 12, GNA – The Millennium City Police Command has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the death of a mother and son at Green Estate, a suburb of Nyame N’Adom in the Gomoa East District.

The woman, aged between 48 and 50, and her son identified as Alexander Ofori, 28, were found dead in their three-bedroom apartment last Saturday, January 7, after a strong stench emanated from the house according to residents who reported to the police.

The Police on arrival, said the two, whose bodies were nearly decomposed, had died several days before their discovery.

The bodies of the victims have since been deposited at the morgue.

According to a resident who spoke with the GNA, she last saw the woman who operated a pub together with her son in the area, late in the afternoon on Tuesday, January 3, going to work.

The chairman of the Residents’ Association of Gomoa Nyame N’Adom, Mr James Amuah told the GNA, that a cousin of the woman, informed the association that the woman was unreachable after several calls placed to her on phone.

She, therefore, followed up to the house on Friday night (January 6) in search of her but the house was under lock and key.

