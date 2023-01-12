NGO senstises Widnaba residents on terrorism, urges them to report suspicious acts 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Widnaba (U/E), Jan 12, GNA – Residents of Widnaba, a border community in the Bawku West District, Upper East Region, have been advised to report suspicious behaviour and activities around their community to the law enforcement agencies for investigation.

Providing the security agencies with relevant information would help them fight threats of violent extremism and terrorism and protect the country from any spillover from such activities in the Sahel Region.

Mr Ahmed Awal Kariama, the Executive Director of the Rural Initiatives for Self-Empowerment Ghana (RISE-Ghana), an advocacy Non- Governmental Organisation, gave the advice at a mini durbar at Widnaba as part of the NGO’s social and community mobilisation activities.

These activities fall under the Sahel Emergency Response project, sponsored by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) through the Government of Japan.

The project, being implemented in 17 communities in the Upper East and Upper West regions, seeks to build resilience of those communities to mitigate potential spillover of terrorists activities in the Sahel region.

The durbar brought together chiefs, queen mothers, assembly members, opinion leaders, women and youth groups to be sensitised on the activities of terrorists to help fight the menace.

Mr Kariama noted that threats of terrorism on the borders of Ghana were real hence the importance to build resilience of communities to prevent any spillover.

Some refugees had already found their way to Ghana as result of attacks in neighbouring Burkina Faso and were being accommodated in communities, especially in the Upper East Region, thereby posing risks to residents, he said.

Educating the people to appreciate the activities of terrorists would help fight the menace and help them to live peacefully with the refugees.

Mr Cletus Assibilla Awini, Justice and Security Chairperson, Bawku West District Assembly, said the Assembly was aware of refugee presence in the communities and was working to ensure their peaceful coexistence with residents.

However, he expressed concern over the numerous unapproved routes in the district but said the Assembly was collaborating with the security agencies to protect those borders against external attacks.

Mr Elisha Afuugu Abilla, the Assemblyman for Widnaba Electoral Area, commended RISE-Ghana and its partners for the enlightenment and said it would ensure residents took their personal security seriously.

GNA

