Perseus Mining Ghana Limited begins construction of girls dormitory for Ayanfuri SHS 

By Victoria Agyemang

Ayanfuri (C/R), Jan. 26, GNA – The Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL) has begun the construction of 150-bed capacity girls dormitory for Ayanfuri Senior High School(SHS) in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.

The GHC1,283,717.27 project, to be completed within a year, is an initiative by the PMGL through its Edikan Trust Fund established to fund developmental projects as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in its operating areas.

The company donates USS 300.000.00 annually to the fund to promote sustainable development in education, health, water, sanitation, sports, agriculture, and infrastructure within beneficiary areas.

Beneficiary communities include; Ayanfuri, AbenaAbena, Fobinso, Nkonya, and Gyaman in the Upper Denkyira East and Wassa Amenfi East districts.

The population comprise of about 200 girls and 147 boys.

Mr Emmanuel Danso, the Social and Community Development Superintendent of PMGL told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the company was committed to improving education in its catchment areas.

Hence, the need to assist communities with requisite facilities to help improve educational outcomes of the districts and provide a conducive environment for the students and teachers.

Education he noted, was key to national development, adding that PMGL was determined to promote accessibility and quality of education in schools within its operating areas.

