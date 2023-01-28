Oyibi Food Poisoning : 53 persons experienced symptoms of foodborne diseases—FDA

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – Investigations by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) into suspected foodborne disease incident at Oyibi in the Adenta Municipality in Accra reveal that 53 people experienced symptoms of foodborne disease after eating waakye or plain rice and tomato stew from a food vendor.

The investigations, done jointly with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), also reveal that one person has been reported dead, but the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

A statement issued by the Authority in Accra on Friday said an environmental assessment of the food preparation site of three vending sites at Bush Canteen, Prison Joint and Sharp Curve Joint revealed poor food handling practices, which could have resulted in the contamination of the food, leading to the foodborne disease outbreak.

The statement said the FDA had suspended the operations of Yellow Sisi until measures had been put in place to ensure that their activities were brought into compliance to prevent future occurrence.

The FDA launched its Street Food Vending Scheme in November 2021, in conjunction with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The Scheme, which was developed under the FAO Healthy Street Food Incentive Project, aims at issuing compliant vendors with a Street Food Vending Permit.

The statement urged consumers to look out for the permits at their favourite eateries before patronising their services.

“We strongly urge street food vendors to apply for the Permit,” it said.

GNA

