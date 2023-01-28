NDC minority reshuffle: Council of Elders taking steps to address concerns

Accra, Jan.28, GNA — The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has initiated steps to address a petition from some members of the NDC Parliamentary caucus regarding recent appointments to leadership positions in Parliament.

“The Council of Elders of the NDC acknowledges receipt of a petition from some members of the NDC Parliamentary caucus regarding recent appointments to leadership positions.

“The Council has initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters, ” it said in a statement signed by Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Chairman of the Council.

It said while the process was underway, all Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels and all concerned persons must refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of NDC.

It said it was time to be circumspect not to play into the hands of detractors.

The statement assured the rank and file of the Party of an early and “principled” resolution of the issues, adding that, ultimately, the NDC would emerge stronger and more united.

It urged all members of the NDC to re-dedicate themselves to working for victory in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024, to “alleviate the sufferings of the Ghanaian people” .

GNA

