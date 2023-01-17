Oti Regional Minister Tours Nkwanta South Municipality   

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta South (O/R), Jan 17, GNA – The Oti Regional Minister, as part of his duties as the President’s Representative for the Oti Region, has begun an official tour of some communities beginning from the Nkwanta South Municipality.

Mr. Joshua Makubu, the Oti Minister, in an interview with GNA, said the tour’s objective was to familiarize himself with the people and get firsthand information about the developmental situation in the various electoral areas.

This first phase of the 2023 tour took the Minister to the Ntrubo and Akyode Traditional Areas.

Other communities visited include Bontibor, Pusupu, Obanda, Brewaniase, Abrewankor, Nyambong, Keri and Gekorong.

The development challenges affecting the people include the bad nature of roads, which was affecting haulage of farm produce to market centres and a bane for farmers and farm business.

Nana Obiako Akola I, Chief of Nyambong mentioned his part of roads, which he appealed to the Minister to assist in fixing.

They, however, expressed appreciation for the Minister’s visit and praised his humble leadership, saying “this is the first time a Minister has visited their community.

Some described the visit as as ‘historic and remarkable.’

Mr Makubu used the opportunity to thank the people for their support for the Akufo-Addo led government.

He educated them on various government policies, especially on Education, Health and Agriculture and the efforts the government was undertaking to stabilise the economy and bringing development to the Nkwanta South Municipality.

He also advised the people to live in peace with their neighbours for national cohesion and the needed development.

The Regional Minister was in the company of the Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South, Mr Bright K. Lenwah, some officers of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council, Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly and some NPP constituency Executives.

