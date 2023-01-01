New rates for freight forwarders to take effect this month

Accra, Jan 1, GNA – The Ghana Shippers’ Authority has announced new rates for frieght forwarders, effective this month.

The new rates, which will last for two-years, was annouced after a series of negotiations with representatives of freight forwarders, and the Committee of Freight Forwarder Associations (CoFFA).

The new rates are expected to help check the cost of doing business in Ghana and ensure price predictability.

The negotiation was in accordance with the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Regulation, 2012, (L.1.2190), which mandates the Authority to negotiate charges of Shipping Service Providers on behalf of shippers.

The Authority said the rate for the services of De-consolidators (people who supervise the unloading of containers and sorting of cargoes accordng to individual bills of lading) was yet to be finalised for implementation.

Speaking at a signing ceremony, after the agrrement, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shippers’ Authority, Miss Benonita Bismarck, encouraged the forwarders to abide by the negotiated rates to create a congenial business environment.

She said: “We have gone through a tough time to get to these rates, which as we agreed, are commensurate with the services you render to importers and exporters.”

She added that: “What we hope for is that your members would not charge more than this but feel free to charge less per the relationship you have with your customers.”

Mr Peter Mensah, the Vice President for the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), who signed on behalf of the Freight Forwarders, expressed gratitude to the Shippers’ Authority for the openness and fairness at all levels of the negotiation.

He assured that freight forwarders would “comply with the agreed rates with the good faith that characterised the negotiations”.

Mr Mensah said: “It is for the good of not only the sector but the nation at large. A better economy would translate into profits.”

“We would want to offer our customers the chance to also recognise the professionalism we bring to the table. We also want to use this to check our members and caution the public to be wary of the activities of fake Forwarders.”

GNA

