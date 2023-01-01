Let us be responsible citizens in 2023 – Rev. Akolbugri

Wa, Jan. 01, GNA – Rev. Robert K. Akolbugri, Head Pastor, Wa Revival Assemblies of God, has urged Ghanaians to be responsible citizens and take strategic steps to improve their living conditions in 2023.

“Let us be responsible citizens, keep our environment safe, especially during this harmattan and eschew bush burning, and keep our surroundings clean. Remember, cleanliness is next to godliness,” he said.

He also called for the immediate halt to all illegal mining activities, which were wreaking havoc on the environment, food and water security, and the global climate budget.

Rev. Akolbugri, who was delivering his New Year’s address to worshippers, noted that 2022 was difficult and presented a significant burden to the economy due to deteriorating exogenous factors, including rising fuel prices and a weakening cedi with the attendant hardship it inflicted on populations.

However, he encouraged citizens to remain resilient, since they had survived the tough times of the previous year, the God who made a way during those times of scarcity would water and flourish their paths in the coming year.

He expressed concern that followers of Christ in recent times approached the throne room of grace in filth and without reverence, saying, “Some acts that used to be in the world are more of the church now than before.”

“It is quite unfortunate that this country is still riddled with corrupt practises in offices and homes even though the majority of Ghanaians are Christians,” he added.

He said it was very sad that honesty was no longer valued as the moral fabric of the Ghanaian society had been soiled and urged all members to be honest in their dealings, with no short cuts or underhand dealings.

“Let us make it a point not to be worried about who would apprehend or catch me, but instead look up to God, who sees you at all places, and do the right thing,” he emphasised.

The Head Pastor said that as a church, he believed in prayer and God’s perfect direction, but admonished members to seek strategic steps to excel in the coming year.

He urged worshippers to be adaptable to change, plan ahead of time, and think creatively, adding, “Learn new ways of doing things, go the extra mile, form partnerships, and form efficient networks.”

“The God factor must push you to do more than enough and chart paths of excellence, and I pray that it will be more than well with you,” he added.

He said the Church experienced God’s abundant blessings in all aspects of its members’ lives and church development, with many individuals advancing in their academic pursuits and businesses, as well as an uncountable number earning promotions.

He declared that the Church’s theme for 2023 will be “My Year of Soul Winning and Prayer as We Walk in Holiness,” and that the church would launch and pursue aggressive soul-winning initiatives.

He expressed the hope that a strategic plan document for 2023–2028 of the Church would be adopted to facilitate its expansion.

