15,605 Third-Country Nationals Detained in Bulgaria in Jan – Nov 2022 — Interior Ministry

Sofia, Jan 1 (BTA/GNA) – A total of 15,605 third-country nationals were detained in Bulgaria in January – November 2022, including 2,206 apprehended at the entrance of the state border and 2,293 at the exit without registration, according to the latest data of the Interior Ministry of Interior on the migration situation in the country released on Saturday.

The migrants found to be illegally staying in the interior of the country by November 30 numbered 11,106, with the majority being citizens from Afghanistan – 49.9% and Syria – 36.1%. A 1.6-fold increase was recorded compared to the total number of detainees in the same period of 2021 (9,574).

The latest monthly statistics of the Ministry for November show that 1,178 migrants were detained, including 170 upon entrance at the state border, 224 upon exit without registration, while 784 were found in illegal sojourn in the interior of the country. The number is 30.2% less compared to the previous month of October (1,687 individuals).

As of November 30, the number of people accommodated in the refugee centres of the State Agency for Refugees was 2,534, which is 67% of their capacity. These are mainly Syrians (2,102) and Afghans (172).

The Migration Directorate of the Ministry is currently housing 673 people, which which is 63.5% of its capacity. Citizens of Syria – 256, Afghanistan – 207 and Morocco – 124.

