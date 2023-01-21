MTN Ayoba Momo Accelerator awards five tech startups

By Stanley Senya

Accra Jan. 21, GNA – MTN Ayoba Momo Accelerator has awarded five tech startups for their hardwork and innovative platforms serving clients in the digital space.

The event, which took place on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Accra was a maiden award for MTN Ayoba Momo Accelerator.

Out of ten selected winners, five winners were awarded for their immense achievements and providing strong micro-apps on the Ayoba app platform.

Noni Hub won the Top Tech App Award, taking home GHS50,000 and a lifetime partnership with MTN while Africa Global Radio emerged as the Most Liked Micro App on Ayoba and got GHS20,000 and a lifetime partnership with MTN.

An online shopping app called “Tudu” also won an award for the Best Micro App in Ayoba and took away GHS20,000 and a lifetime partnership with MTN.

Smithfield Agribusiness won the Expert Choice Award, which came with GHS20,000 and a lifetime partnership with MTN and Demasko Smart App took the Top Ayoba Influencer Award with GHS20,000 and a lifetime partnership with MTN.

Speaking at the event, Mr Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer at MTN Ghana, encouraged all local business operators in Africa to take advantage of the MTN Ayoba MoMo Accelerator platform to digitize their products and services to reach more clients and to meet the prevailing fast pace digital world.

He said MTN telecommunication aimed to help entrepreneurs with ideas in the digital space to grow their marketing channels by reaching larger audiences via the Ayoba app.

He said the platform will connect businesses to their prospective customers and ensure easy marketing.

He said that MTN Ghana had visited several regions to promote and help entrepreneurs with digital services to showcase their products to the international market.

“MTN Ayoba Momo Accelerator is the best place to put your product and information out there to the world”, he said.

Madam Wnnie Dzidonu, Manager for Digital Platform at MTN Ghana, in her remarks, said MTN Ayoba Momo Accelerator selected some tech hubs from the Ghana tech hub for a two-week training out of which 18 were entered into the production.

She said five winners were eventually selected and awarded for their impact.

She said Ayoba was free to use and with no revenue share agreement although there were plans in the future for revenue share.

“MTN will continue to work with these hubs to provide good and effective digital services for all,” she added.

She thanked all participants and winners for their great works in supporting MTN Ayoba MoMo Accelerator.

However, MTN Ghana seeks to support the ecosystem by providing and offering a platform for audiences to submit their solutions and help integrate MoMo.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

