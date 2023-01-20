Kadjebi District records decline in teenage pregnancy cases

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Jan 20, GNA – Kadjebi District in the Oti Region has recorded 23 teenage pregnancy cases in 2022 as against 26 in 2021.

The year 2020, however recorded 43.

Of these, 17 nursing mothers were back to school in 2022, 19 in 2021 and eight in 2020.

Mr Seth Seyram Deh, the Kadjebi District Education Director disclosed these in an address read for him at the 2022 Performance Meeting at Kadjebi.

He said the figure represents the official reported cases to the District Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) and that they might be higher than reported.

The Budget Officer said all must be concerned about the development and reverse the trend as “today it might be me and tomorrow you.”

Mr Agortimevor attributed the trend to the children in the business phenomenon in the district and asked parents to be responsible for the upkeep of their children.

He said another issue affecting education in the district was the teacher attrition rate as out of 99 trained teachers posted to the district in 2022, 48 had left.

He said if this problem persists, then what happened to the district in 2012, where classrooms were without teachers would occur again.

The Budget Officer, therefore, appealed to the District Assembly to support teachers for further studies based on the need basis of the district to help solve the teacher attrition rate.

Mr Agortimevor said another disturbing issue of concern was open defecation in the classrooms by some unscrupulous persons for reasons best known to them.

Contributing, Mr Isaac Robson Klu, District Director, Social Welfare and Community Development, attributed teenage pregnancy cases to parental neglect and urged parent to provide for the girl-child to prevent her from falling prey to the Okada boys, who influenced them with money and other gifts.

He said the girl-child needed to be sheltered, clothed and well-fed so as not to fall prey to unscrupulous boys and men, who would entice them with little gifts to ruin their future.

