Jamaican envoy pays courtesy call on Foreign Minister

Accra, Jan 15, GNA – Madam Marjorie Grant Fuller, Jamaica’s Ambassador and Special Envoy to Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, and South Africa, has paid a courtesy call on Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Madam Ayorkor Botchwey lauded the long-standing cordial relations that exist between the two countries and welcomed Jamaica’s interest in the aforementioned areas of possible cooperation.

She further encouraged Jamaican investors and businesses to explore opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in furtherance of mutual economic cooperation.

The Minister added that Ghana had launched the “Beyond the Return” initiative which is a sequel to the “Year of Return” initiative and extended an invitation to the people of Jamaica to attend the planned activities and connect with their brethren in Ghana.

On her part, Madam Grant Fuller expressed her country’s readiness to revamp the already existing good relations between Jamaica and Ghana, particularly, in areas of mutual interest such as Trade and Investments, Bilateral Air Service, Maritime, Culture, and other potential areas of future cooperation.

Madam Grant Fuller was accompanied by Mr Isaac Emil Osei-Bonsu, the Honorary Consul of Jamaica to Ghana, and other officials from the Consulate of Jamaica in Ghana.

GNA

