Hohoe MCE donates wheelchairs to Volta Regional Hospital

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 7, GNA – Mr Daniel Noble Awume, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has donated 10 wheelchairs to the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe to enhance the delivery of quality healthcare.

He said the donation followed an appeal made by a client who visited the Hospital.

Mr Awume said the delivery of quality healthcare was a top priority to him, the Assembly and government as they worked together to achieve the agenda.

He said the wheelchairs would also prevent situations where patients brought to the facility had to wait or get carried by their families due to lack of a wheelchair.

Mr Awume said it would be good if citizens, groups or organisations supported the facility in the delivery of health services.

He said they could adopt a ward or two, renamed them and get to support as done in other places.

Madam Esther Kporwofe, Nurse Manager of the Hospital, on behalf of staff and management, expressed gratitude to the MCE for the gesture and support.

She said the wheelchairs came at the right time, adding that they would be used to boost healthcare services to clients.

GNA

